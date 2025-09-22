Parallel Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

Pool stock opened at $317.92 on Monday. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

