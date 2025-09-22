Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 5,475 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,250 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,862,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,715,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $279,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 285,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,522.60. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,614 shares of company stock worth $3,452,672. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

