Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 29.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 236.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W.P. Carey

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.