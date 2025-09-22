Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $216.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.73. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

