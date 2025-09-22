Perpetual Ltd Acquires 112 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

