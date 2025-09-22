Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,782 REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,282,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

