Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

