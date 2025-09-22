Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 4,300 Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of ADM opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

