Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,526,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,395 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 828,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,925,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after acquiring an additional 324,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Snap Stock Down 3.2%

SNAP stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 27,595 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $208,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,464,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,310,947.16. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 436,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,743.79. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,510,532 shares of company stock worth $11,650,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

