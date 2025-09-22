Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,913.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Zacks Research raised Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $44.25 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,931.80. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

