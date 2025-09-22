Perpetual Ltd Has $203,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $941.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $900.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $980.53.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

