Perpetual Ltd Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,445 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,617 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,309,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Nextracker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,243,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 238,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $71.35 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $72.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Nextracker news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $320,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,400. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

