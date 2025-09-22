Perpetual Ltd Has $540,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

