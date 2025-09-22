Perpetual Ltd Invests $221,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $276,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in US Foods by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 63,288 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $91,087,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $78.34 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

