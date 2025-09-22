Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

