Perpetual Ltd Makes New $318,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $106.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $879,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,800. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.