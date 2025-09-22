Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 132.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,618 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $228.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.