Perpetual Ltd Purchases 700 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $289.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

