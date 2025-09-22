Perpetual Ltd Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,458,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 671,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2%

TFC stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.