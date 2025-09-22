Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,352,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.35.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.