Perpetual Ltd Sells 1,100 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21,362.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.1%

PECO stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 236.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

