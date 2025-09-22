Perpetual Ltd Sells 151 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 92.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $423.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.29.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

