Perpetual Ltd Sells 1,646 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 26.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2%

DD opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

