Perpetual Ltd Sells 32,386 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,386 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,542,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,685,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,490,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.