Perpetual Ltd Sells 3,715 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 21.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $88.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.