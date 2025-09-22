Perpetual Ltd Sells 890 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,586,965.53. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $188.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average of $192.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

