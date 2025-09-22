Perpetual Ltd Sells 95,172 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,172 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $313.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $542.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

