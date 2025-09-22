Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 50.5% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 19.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 236.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $184.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.18 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $206.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Melius began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

