Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,147,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,544,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,669,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.9%

F stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.