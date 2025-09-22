Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $190.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $96.52 and a one year high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

