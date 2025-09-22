Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $28.16 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

