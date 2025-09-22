PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.77 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.04.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

