Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357,038 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $162.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

