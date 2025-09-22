Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1,607.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,776,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,300. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $129.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

