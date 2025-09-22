Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $96.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,061.80. This trade represents a 54.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

