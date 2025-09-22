Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

