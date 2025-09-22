Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 102.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

