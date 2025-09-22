Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 120.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.96, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $88.01.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $5,725,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,000. This represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,886.02. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 545,360 shares of company stock valued at $33,008,022. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

