PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Up 14.2% – What’s Next?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.80 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.64). Approximately 9,013,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,053% from the average daily volume of 781,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.43).

PureTech Health Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.47 million, a PE ratio of 709.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.72.

Insider Activity

In other PureTech Health news, insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 167,739 shares of PureTech Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £1,677.39. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

