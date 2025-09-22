PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading 14.2% Higher – What’s Next?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.80 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.64). 9,013,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,053% from the average session volume of 781,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.43).

PureTech Health Trading Up 14.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £293.65 million, a P/E ratio of 714.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Insider Activity at PureTech Health

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 167,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £1,677.39. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.