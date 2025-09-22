Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $183.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $185.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.