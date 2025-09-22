Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 241,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 38,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Route1 Trading Down 17.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.

