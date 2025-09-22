Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Up 42.9% – Time to Buy?

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) rose 42.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 4,465,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,803% from the average daily volume of 234,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sable Resources Trading Up 42.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 40.33.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

