Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) versus Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Financial Review

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Salzgitter”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $17.54 billion 1.17 $1.54 billion $6.86 20.30 Salzgitter $10.83 billion 0.14 -$381.12 million ($0.86) -3.17

Analyst Recommendations

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Steel Dynamics and Salzgitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 0 3 9 0 2.75 Salzgitter 3 1 0 1 1.80

Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $149.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Steel Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Steel Dynamics is more favorable than Salzgitter.

Volatility & Risk

Steel Dynamics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Steel Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Steel Dynamics pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salzgitter pays out -1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 6.07% 11.88% 6.71% Salzgitter -4.45% -9.40% -4.03%

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats Salzgitter on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products. This segment also engages in turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, precision saw-cutting, and heat treating of bar products. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast-iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel non-residential building components, such as steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators, metal building companies, general construction contractors, developers, owners, brokers, and governmental entities, as well as e-commerce warehouses, data centers, metal buildings, and education and commercial building projects. The Aluminum Operations segment offers recycled aluminum flat rolled products. The company also exports its products. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

