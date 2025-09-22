Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
