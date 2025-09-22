Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $245.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
