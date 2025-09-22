Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.