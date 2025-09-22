SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Sells $2,715,157.50 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 127.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

