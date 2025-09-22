Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 154,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 118,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sparton Resources Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Sparton Resources Company Profile
Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.
