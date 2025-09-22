Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 154,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 118,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sparton Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Sparton Resources
Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.
